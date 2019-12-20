Blue Angels honor the three killed at NAS Pensacola by flying in the missing man formation

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Blue Angels fly in the missing man formation to honor the victims of NAS Pensacola mass shooting on Dec. 6. This picture is courtesy of the Blue Angels.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels few in the missing man formation to honor the three killed in the NAS Pensacola mass shooting on December 6th. The fallen were Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, Airman Mohammed Sameth Haitham and Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters. Eight others were wounded before the Saudi foreign national responsible for the attack was taken out by law enforcement.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories