Blue Angels honor the three killed at NAS Pensacola by flying in the missing man formation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels few in the missing man formation to honor the three killed in the NAS Pensacola mass shooting on December 6th. The fallen were Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, Airman Mohammed Sameth Haitham and Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters. Eight others were wounded before the Saudi foreign national responsible for the attack was taken out by law enforcement.
