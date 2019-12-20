Blue Angels honor the three killed at NAS Pensacola by flying in the missing man formation

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) -- News 5 investigates how a computer glitch led to an innocent woman being shot by law enforcement officers Thursday morning in Wilmer, leaving her fighting for her life. The state is now involved in the investigation, and her family members want answers. They told News 5 this is the ultimate example of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Anna Marie Rylee is recovering in a local hospital's ICU after being shot during an undercover narcotics warrant round-up. Her fiance, Christopher McLeod, says he was taking out the trash when several law enforcement officers showed up asking where his guns were. He says he told them his guns were inside the house where his fiance was sleeping at the time, and that's when they went inside, and he heard gunshots.