Blount County deputy hospitalized, suspect killed after shooting following chase

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — A Blount County Sheriff’s deputy has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Blount County Sheriff reports that the shooting took place on the 4800 block of Skyline Drive in Warrior. The deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

According to Graysville Mayor Julio Davis, the suspect involved has been killed after being shot by state troopers during the incident. The suspect was allegedly being pursued by authorities for being a suspect in a homicide last week in Graysville. He also attempted to hijack a vehicle in the Hayden area.

According to Graysville Police Chief McKinsley Marbury, officers got a tip that the suspect was in Hayden in a mobile home. After notifying local police and staking out outside the home, the suspect reportedly jumped out the window and into a vehicle, where he hit an unmarked car. He then allegedly jumped out and tried to hijack a vehicle before opening fire on law enforcement, injuring one officer.

The suspect was later identified by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency as 32-year-old Timothy James Hogland of Adamsville.

Marbury said the gun used in the Graysville homicide is the same one used in the officer-involved shooting Tuesday.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigations is now investigating the incident.

