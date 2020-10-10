Blood Drive honoring Alma Bryant student critically injured in car wreck happening Saturday

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — A blood drive is happening this Saturday, Oct. 10, in honor of Kaylee Carmichael, an Alma Bryant student who was critically injured in a car accident on Aug. 29.

The blood drive is from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Christ in Us Ministries at 14021 S. Wintzell Ave. in Bayou La Batre. LifeSouth and Alma Bryant FCCLA are sponsoring the blood drive.

According to the event flyer, for every donation made, LifeSouth will make a donation to Kaylee Carmichael. Carmichael is still hospitalized in critical care.

