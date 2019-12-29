Blood drive for young man with autism battling cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends, and teachers are banding together to help a family in need after a young man with autism is diagnosed with cancer. A blood drive benefit is being held on New Year’s Eve in Mobile in honor of an 18-year-old who just started battling Leukemia. Skevos Karavokiros, better known as “Skev,” just turned 18 and just started fighting back against cancer.

“We’ve watched the struggles he’s had to go through with blood transfusions and chemo and this is our way of giving back,” said Woody’s Song Program Director Jules Starr. The Learning Tree is a nonprofit group in Mobile that helps kids and young adults with developmental disabilities. Woody’s Song is a program that serves children on the autism spectrum. This Tuesday, friends, family, and teachers at the Learning Tree, a non-profit group that helps kids and young adults with developmental disabilities, are holding a blood drive fundraiser in his honor to help with medical bills and other needs in the wake of his diagnosis.

“When you have a child with autism we say it takes a village and for us, we’ve built an army around Skev we want to do what we can to give to those kids like Skev,” said Jules Starr. Starr describes Skev as an inspiring young man who can light up a room and light up your day and someone who’s grown with them.

“We’ve watched him go from someone who is shy to someone who is outgoing, telling jokes and loves being around people,” said Starr. The event for Skev’s family is being held on New Year’s Eve starting at 9 at the Learning Tree off Cottage Hill Road in Mobile.

