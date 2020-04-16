Blakeley State Park to reopen Monday for daily use

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Blakeley State Park in Spanish Fort will reopen for day-use beginning Monday, April 20.

See unedited press release below:

Historic Blakeley State Park will reopen to the public for day-use effective Monday, April 20. Visitors can explore over 2,100 acres of one of Alabama’s most unique and beautiful cultural and natural treasures in a safe open air environment. The park contains over 20 miles of hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails and is located on Alabama’s largest Civil War battlefield. It is also an outstanding nature preserve, including a variety of habitats which are home to a diverse plant and animal life. A cell phone and web-accessible audio tour highlights dozens of the park’s special features. Individual and family camping facilities will be available again beginning May 1 via a new online reservation system.

All guests are required to practice social distancing and to book their tickets online ahead of their visit through the events page on the park’s website, www.blakeleypark.com. Simply show your emailed receipt for entry. Daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and kids under 6 are free. Veterans and active-duty military admission is $2. In recognition of their special service during the ongoing national health crisis, all medical professionals and first responders will be admitted free through April 30. A visitor guide and map are available for download on the website. For the safety of park gate attendants as we continue to try to fight the spread of the virus, guests who arrive without having purchased tickets ahead of time online will be asked to complete their transactions online before entering the park or to call the gatehouse so that the attendant can assist them with online ticketing.

