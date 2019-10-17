Mobile Fire department puts out shed fire on Alba St.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire Rescue Department tells News 5 a shed caught fire behind a home in the 1000 block of Alba St. Thursday morning.

A large cloud of black smoke could be seen from I-10 when the approximately 800 square foot structure went up in flames.









MFRD crews successfully put out the fire. At this time it is an active investigation and no cause has been determined.

Video from Facebook Live Earlier Today:

