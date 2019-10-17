Mobile Fire department puts out shed fire on Alba St.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile
A large cloud of black smoke could be seen from I-10 when the approximately 800 square foot structure went up in flames.
MFRD crews successfully put out the fire. At this time it is an active investigation and no cause has been determined.
