Breaking News
UPDATE: Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney still missing, Birmingham Police confirms

Mobile Fire department puts out shed fire on Alba St.

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire Rescue Department tells News 5 a shed caught fire behind a home in the 1000 block of Alba St. Thursday morning.

A large cloud of black smoke could be seen from I-10 when the approximately 800 square foot structure went up in flames.

MFRD crews successfully put out the fire. At this time it is an active investigation and no cause has been determined.

Video from Facebook Live Earlier Today:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories