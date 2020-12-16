Black-owned restaurants highlighted this week for Alabama Black Restaurant Week

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — This week, there’s a push to highlight what some of what some Black-owned eateries have on the menu.

The initiative is called Alabama Black Restaurant Week.

It’s a family affair at 2 Southern Belles restaurant Mobile.

General manager Gwen Lewis taking orders, son BJ cooking the meals, and husband Joe playing the saxophone, while customers wait for their orders.

Daughter Kim — the owner of the eatery — runs the operation remotely while working as a teacher in Virginia until she moves back to the Port City to take over the business full time.

The creole southern restaurant, which sits on the corner of Spring Hill avenue and Ann street, is one of the many that are being highlighted during Alabama Black restaurant week.

“I appreciate that because those of us who are not well known can become known a little more,” said Gwen Lewis.

41 percent of Black-owned restaurants have closed their doors since the start of the pandemic, compared to 17 percent of white-owned restaurants, according to a new survey.

Falayn Ferrell is the co-founder of the initiative and hopes it will help revive the Black restaurant industry.

“Small businesses are the first in the community to hire. They’re the first in the community to give back. We really want to use this as a time to give back to them,” Ferrell said.

The Lewis family will be there, with a hot plate and a smile.

“Whatever you want, we will fix it for you, said Lewis.

Alabama Black Restaurant Week ends on Dec. 20. For more information click here.

