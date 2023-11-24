MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Customers at the McGowin Park shopping center, Friday morning celebrated as they carried out their brand-new TVs from Best Buy.

Andy and Denia Black say their new flat screen TV is their Christmas gift to each other.

“I don’t know I just walked in grabbed what we wanted,” Andy Black said.

“It was a great deal, that’s the reason we got it,” Denia Black said.

A great deal that shoppers like Cedric Hampton have been anticipating.

“Probably about a year or so,” Hampton said.

A year of waiting to bring home a sound bar for his TV. Hampton says he might even go back to Best Buy for more later in the day.

Other shoppers tell WKRG that they enjoy that the Black Friday dynamics are changing, resulting in less store chaos.

Customers told WKRG that they were able to skip the checkout lines to grab their pickup orders.

“Just walk in beat the crowds and call it good,” shopper, Phelps said.

But other customers like Jvon Moore still enjoy the crisp morning air of Black Friday because it’s been a family tradition for years. Moore woke up at 5 a.m. to make sure she got the best deals.

“I just like to see my deals up front close and personal and just catch it! Because I know the crowds were not going to be here,” Moore said.

Moore says that each year her shopping spree has become more enjoyable and that tonight she looks forward to cozying up in her new pajamas.

“I’m going to go home and get me some cocoa and get in my PJ’s,” Moore said.