Bizarre gloved bolero mocked in reviews on Nordstrom website

This unusual gloved double satin bolero is available on the Nordstrom website for $740.

(WKRG) — What do you get when you blend high fashion with a global pandemic? Perhaps its this unusual design featured on the Nordstrom website.

The website describes the gloved gown as evoking “the golden era of Hollywood” with a “head-turning red hue.” The double-satin bolero will set you back $740 and is available with free shipping.

Nordstrom shoppers were quick to weigh-in on the bizarre frock. One reviewer wrote “I fretted on what to wear for my annual fall soiree as our highland cow was due to give birth at any moment.”

Another wrote “I bought this for the designated dishwasher of our dirty Thanksgiving dinner dishes this year.”

A third reviewer wrote “If I had to sum up this year in an outfit, it would be this!”

According the gown’s description on the website, the gloves are made of lamb-skin leather, while the dress is made of 100% silk.

