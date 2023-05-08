MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Chamber of Commerce says they’re working on at least 51 development projects to help bring jobs to Mobile. As new jobs come to Mobile, they are working on how to get positions filled, so they started a workforce alliance with many education partners across the county.

One of their partners is Bishop State Community College who’s started their first “Wildcat Road Trip” where they took their staff to visit five high schools in the county to help upcoming graduates enroll in college to give them the skills needed to find a job.

Their goal is to not only give students the resources necessary to find a job, but to also remove barriers students may have when wanting to go to college. The President of Bishop State Community College, Olivier Charles, says with the city’s growth their programs help students find their future career.

“Mobile as the city is evolving,” said Charles. Mobile has jobs in aerospace. We have job in health care. We have jobs in the steel industry and beyond. So we kind of have jobs in every single sector available. But one of the unique things about that is the training that we have here at Bishop State will prepare students for any kind of position that they would want.”

The college visited LeFlore, Vigor, Blount, B.C. Rain, and Chickasaw High School. As part of their Wildcat Road Trip, one student from each school received a scholarship to attend Bishop State.

One of those students is Tenyia Jessie who’s graduating from Chickasaw High School who’s now looking to study in the medical field.

“I feel like this opportunity is great for me. It’s built where I want to go and I didn’t want to sign up for college at first, but now that I won the scholarship, I want to go.”

Charles says he hopes to expand the operation further to all the schools in the Mobile County Public School System.