Birmingham police arrest drug trafficker after two year investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After an extensive two-year investigation, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a “major drug trafficker.”

Rolando Antwain Williamson, 34, was arrested last week on Aug. 22 and charged with drug trafficking.

Authorities served a search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of Arlington Avenue in Bessemer. While inside the residence, investigators found 100 pounds of marijuana, 133 grams of heroin, 540 grams of methamphetamines and 112 grams of cocaine.

Investigators also served a warrant at an apartment on Oaks Drive in Homewood. At that location, police recovered 50 pounds of marijuana, 130 grams of heroin and several handguns and rifles.

In 2007, Williamson was charged with possession of a controlled substance, but the case was later dismissed. Besides that, CBS 42 could not find any other criminal records for him.

Williamson was placed in jail on a $2 million bond with more possible charges pending.