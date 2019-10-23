Birmingham PD holds press conference in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s kidnapping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Starting the press conference, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said that Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, the 3-year-old girl who had been missing, for 10 days, was dead.

Smith said McKinney’s remains were found in a dumpster in town.

“We found the remains of a child that we believe to be Kamille,” Smith said.

Smith said kidnapping and murder charges would be placed against Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth.

8 p.m.

BPD holds press conference

The Birmingham Police Department is holding a press conference in the Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney kidnapping case at 8 p.m. at BPD headquarters.