Biloxi police need help identifying Hobby Lobby shoplifting suspect

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for a shoplifting incident that happened at the Hobby Lobby on Pass Road on Dec. 20, 2020.

Investigators believe the man refused to pay for three remote control cars when the clerk tried to stop him from leaving the store.

The man was last seen wearing a faded red Mississippi Bulldogs hoody, a Pittsburg Steeler face mask, and a black Under Armour hat.

If you know who he is, please contact the Biloxi Police Department.

