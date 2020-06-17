Biloxi Police arrest hotel room burglary suspect

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police have arrested 36-year-old Daimen Charles McGrath of Chalmette, La., for an alleged hotel room burglary and being in possession of burglary tools.

The crime was reported in the 800 block of Bayview Avenue on April 6, 2019. McGrath is being held in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

