Biloxi PD searching for man who stole ‘movie compact discs’

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police are looking for a man they say stole movie compact discs from a business.
See news release issued below.
If you know who the man is, call Biloxi police or email the Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
