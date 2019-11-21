Accused Biloxi cop shooter indicted

by: WKRG Staff

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — Darian Atkinson, the man accused of shooting and killing Biloxi police officer, Robert McKeithen on May 5th, was indicted by a Harrison County grand jury.

During Atkinson’s last court appearance, a detective testified that Atkinson walked right up behind officer McKeithen and fired nine shots, hitting him six times. Atkinson then went on to tell officers, once arrested, to “respect the shooter.”

Others were arrested for their involvement in the crime as well.

