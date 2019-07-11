Biloxi casino assault, search for two suspects

BILOXI, Miss (WKRG) — The Biloxi Police Department needs your help finding two people who, they say, assaulted someone in a casino bathroom.

It happened June 22nd around 4:00 am at one of casinos in the 700 block of Beach Boulevard.

Police say both of the suspects were black males; one with a goatee. A heavy set black woman was with them as they left the casino.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information to call their Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at (228) 392-0641, or email the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us. You can remain anonymous.