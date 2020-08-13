Billboard message stirs up Robertsdale Mayors race

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — On a corner of the busiest highway in Baldwin County, an electronic billboard with a very public take on the job Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy has done for almost three decades by John Liptak.

“What I want to happen is a fresh face, fresh ideas and to see if we could do a better job in the next four years,” says Liptak, who researched public records, posted his findings on the billboard and on his “Anyone but Charlie” Facebook page. He says 28 years in office is enough but voters we spoke with don’t agree.

“Don’t fix it if it’s not broke,” says Jeannie Nelson, who says she hasn’t even seen the billboard.

Wayne Gilley called Murphy “a good Christian man” that has done a lot for the town of Robertsdale.

The billboard announces to everyone Murphy’s combined salary for mayor and Superintendent of Utilities is more than $93,000. Robert Carson says he should be paid more. “He’s worth it, he’s a good man he takes care of this town does us well.”

While most folks are not aware of the billboard, Mayor Murphy is. According to Liptak, there have been several attempts to get it taken down, including a visit from the mayor pro tem, and a representative of the District Attorney’s office paid him a visit but he says interestingly enough, “none of them, not one, has said anything about what we have said as being false. They can’t.”

Mayor Murphy declined our offer for an interview but did say, “It is a beautiful picture of me.”

Municipal elections are Aug. 25.

