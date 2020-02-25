Bill that would abolish Alabama state auditor office set for a committee vote

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A Senate committee is set to vote on a bill that if enacted would abolish the office of state auditor in Alabama.

Senate Bill 83 was sponsored by State Senator Andrew Green (R-Centre). It is before the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee. The bill would abolish the state auditor’s office and place its functions under the examiners of public accounts, which answers to the state legislature.

Current auditor Jim Zeigler of Mobile has been pushing back against the bill, saying the independent nature of the auditor’s office is critical. Zeigler argued the legislature should instead enhance the functions of the auditor’s office in the interest of transparency.

The Senate committee is expected to take a vote on the bill today, (Thursday, Feb. 25th) at 1 p.m.