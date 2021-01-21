Bill O’Brien named new Crimson Tide offensive coordinator

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Bill O’Brien, the former Houston Texans head coach, has been named the new offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Head coach Nick Saban made the announcement on Thursday. O’Brien will also serve as the quarterbacks coach.

“We are pleased and happy to be able to add Bill O’Brien to our coaching staff,” Saban. “He has a wealth of experience as both an offensive coordinator and head coach in the NFL and college. Bill is one of the brightest offensive minds in football, an outstanding teacher and excellent recruiter. He will strengthen our coaching staff and give our players the best possible chance to be successful.”

O’Brien coached the Texans for six seasons, winning four AFC South titles. He was fired this past season after compiling a 52-48 record in Houston.

“I am honored and excited to join Coach Saban’s staff at The University of Alabama,” O’Brien said. “I have an incredible amount of admiration for the rich football tradition at this University and the success Coach Saban has had during his time in Tuscaloosa. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with some of the best football players in the country, while helping to continue the success this program has enjoyed for many years.”

He replaces former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian who left the team to become the head coach at the University of Texas after winning the national championship.

O’Brien was hired in Houston following his tenure at Penn State where he took over after the death of Joe Paterno. He also spent time on Bill Belichick’s staff with the New England Patriots.