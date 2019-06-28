Bikers plan to show support for Wilcox County murder victim

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Several motorcycle groups are planning to show their support this weekend in Wilcox County. 20-year-old Tim Fletcher was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle last Friday afternoon.

Bikers plan to arrive at Mike’s Restaurant in Pine Hill Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and ride together to Pine Hill Baptist Church. Reverend Chris Kynard will be officiating the service beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Iron Warrior Motorcycle Ministry is just one of several groups who plan to participate in the ride.

Visitation will be held Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at O’Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.