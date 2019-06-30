Biker dies after crashing into car making left turn

BRENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car Sunday morning.

The biker was traveling north in the inside lane on Highway 29 approaching Milstead Road when Chantelle Wright of Pensacola began to make a left turn from the parking lot of Studio 6.

The biker, who was traveling at a high rate of speed, attempted to avoid a collision by laying his bike down. However, he was unable to avoid a collision and struck the rear left of Wright’s vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at Sacred Heart Hospital. Charges are pending for Wright.