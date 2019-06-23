BIKER DAD: Riders rally for murdered officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Motorcycle riders on both sides of the Mississippi-Alabama state line were out riding Sunday to help the family of a murdered Biloxi Police officer.

Officer Robert McKeithen was shot and killed outside of a Biloxi police station last month. The Sun Herald reports that a detective said the suspect walked 8 miles from his mother’s home to the Biloxi police station May 5 with the goal of killing a police officer.

Now bikers are teaming up to help the McKeithen family with funeral and other expenses. On the Alabama side Riders 4 Riders is having a poker run that started in Mobile. They will also had t-shirts for sale at the Island Poker run. The proceeds for the ride and the t-shirts will go to the family. “It’s the right thing to do,” Lisa Ost from Riders 4 Riders” tells me, “he put his life on the line like all officers do. We back the blue.”

On the Mississippi side bikers gathered at the Bunker in Moss Point for another poker run.

According to the Sun Herald: A benefit fund is set up at Southern Coastal Federal Credit Union. To donate, call 228-432-0284, or go by their office at 1042 E Howard Ave. in Biloxi or at 10383 Automall Parkway in D’iberville. Checks to the McKeithen Family Fund can be mailed to PO Box 503, Biloxi, MS 39530.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.