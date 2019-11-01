BIKER DAD: Ride this weekend to prevent suicide

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Riders will roll out Sunday to help prevent suicide. The ride starts Sunday morning at Harley Davidson of Pensacola. According to the event page on Facebook: ” Suicide is among the leading causes of death in the U.S. Join us for a Suicide Prevention Ride for Life, as we continue to raise awareness of this unfortunate tragedy. All proceeds to support Pensacola Survivors, a local non-profit org. Registration is $10 Rider, $5 Passenger, $10 Poker Hand! Registration begins @ 11am at H-D of Pensacola, KSU @ 12:30pm

Harley’s Angels will be serving brunch!

Stops include Ollie’s in Milton, Chasers, Woodsies and D & R Lounge. Last bike in at D&R @ 5pm-they’ll be grillin’ burgers and dogs!

There will be raffles, games and prizes!

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

