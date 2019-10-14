BIKER DAD: Report says Harley has halted production of electric motorcycles over glitch

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKRG) — Reuters reports that Harley Davidson has stopped production of its first electric motorcycle, called the Livewire.
Reuters says the motor company found a “glitch” in the final quality checks. Harley Davidson of Pensacola was supposed to be the first dealership on the Gulf Coast to get the bikes, but still hasn’t seen any delivered. They’ve had the electric charging stations at the shop for quite some time. A blue shield on the front door displays the dealership is ready and equipped for the electric bikes.
It’s even more unclear exactly when the Livewire will hit the Gulf Coast, especially since Harley hasn’t said when they will resume production.
We’ll keep you posted.
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
