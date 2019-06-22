BIKER DAD: Man’s motorcycle stolen while he visits wife in hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – To say that Joseph Tuohy and his wife Marie have been going through a lot lately would be an understatement. She’s been in the hospital at Sacred Heart in Pensacola after falling ill. Doctors say she has a brain bleed and has been in the ICU. Joseph has been spending much of his time at her side in the hospital. Sadly, that made him an easy target for thieves.

He was at the hospital with Marie when someone smashed down his fence and stole his 2004 Harley Davidson Electra Glide at about 1 o’clock in the morning. Tuohy shared pictures of the damaged fence at his house on Dandale near Mims Park.

Marie’s health hasn’t been their only worry. Tuohy says her health issues may have been caused by running herself ragged helping other ill family members. Now thieves have only added to that stress for the Tuohys. If Joseph is like me, that motorcycle is probably his number one stress relievers. Bikers call it wind therapy. And the thief or thieves have distracted Joseph Tuohy from the most important thing…being there for his wife.

Saturday morning Tuoh

y called me to tell me the bike had thankfully been found in Gulfport, Mississippi. But he hasn’t seen it, so he doesn’t know what kind of condition it’s in. I’ll keep you posted.