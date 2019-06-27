Biker Dad: Local riders plan benefit for 7 riders killed in New Hampshire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – When word spread of the horror on the highway that killed 7 bikers, members of the Marines Jarheads Motorcycle Club, there was instant reaction on the Gulf Coast. Local bikers were instantly shocked and saddened. But they also instantly responded by planning to help the families. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

Local motorcycle clubs and other riders are planning a benefit in July. Members of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association, local Jarheads, Leather Necks motorcycle club, Mob Town Riders, Legion Riders and more are planning a poker run for July 28th.

They are looking for volunteers to get involved and for people to make donations for prizes as well. More information will be coming soon. Stay with the Biker Dad Blog to get that as soon as it’s available.