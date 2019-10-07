BIKER DAD: Dangerous prank, biker says he was egged while riding home









MOBILE, Al. (WKRG) – It may seem like a funny prank, but for a biker it’s downright dangerous. A Mobile rider says he was egged while riding his Harley Davidson home. Seth Cazalas posted on local biker Facebook groups, saying it happened Saturday night on Knollwood between Cottage Hill and Grelot.

“As I was coming home tonight somebody through (sic) a carton of eggs at me while riding my motorcycle. It was so dark and happened so fast I could not see the type of vehicle. I turned around as quickly as possible to try to catch up but could not.

I did return to where it happened and found an entire carton that was thrown. If you hear of anybody talking about this thinking it was a funny prank please let authorities know. A file has been made with the Mobile Police Department and a detective is looking in to who purchased these eggs,” Cazalas wrote.

He posted photos of his motorcycle covered in eggs and the carton he found on the side of the road. Cazalas is asking people to share the post so police can find out who did this.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.