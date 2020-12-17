BIKER DAD: Cape Coral motor police return to American bikes

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Police in Cape Coral Florida are getting back on bikes “Made in the U.S.A.” The department unveiled their new Harley Davidsons Thursday. According to their post, the department’s motor patrol has been riding bikes made by the German company BMW writing, “since 2015, the Cape Coral Police Department’s Motor Unit has been riding BMW motorcycles for traffic enforcement. The Cape Coral Police Department’s Motor Unit is going back to the iconic Harley Davidson Police Motorcycle. Our Motor Officers will be riding the 2020 FLHTP Electra Glide.”







The department showed off the bikes on their Facebook page and said, “on Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 the Cape Coral Police Motor Unit Officers had to recertify with their new motorcycles on the police motorcycle course. The certification course requires close turns, low speed maneuvering, quick braking, and excellent balance.”

These motor officers can really make those big bikes do some very agile things as you can see in the video above.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: