BIKER DAD: Alleged motorcycle thief arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old was arrested in Mobile after police say he had a stolen a motorcycle. Matthew Barker was arrested in the 3100 block of Dauphin Street Tuesday afternoon. Police didn’t release what type of motorcycle or who the victim was. He’s charged with receiving stolen property and burglary.

According to online jail records he has a long criminal history including past arrests for robbery, burglary, and drug charges.

