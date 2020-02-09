Big turnout for today’s parades in Mobile

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A big turnout today for both the Pharaohs & Conde Explorers Parade and the Bayport Parading Society Parade with more than 90,000 attending.

The crowd count for the Bayport Parading Society Parade was 16,896. Police responded to 13 complaints. One adult was issued a citation for crossing barricades. A total of 90 parking tickets were issued. There were 16 vehicles towed.

the crowd count for the Pharaohs & Conde Explorers Parade was 76,032. Police responded to 25 complaints. There was one report of a lost kid. Three adults were issued a citation for crossing barricades. Five adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges, and one adult arrested on felony charges. A total of 202 parking tickets were issued. There were 16 vehicles towed.