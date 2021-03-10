Big music festival announces lineup for return to Las Vegas

FILE – This Oct. 25, 2014 file photo people watch The Roots perform at the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas. The Life is Beautiful arts and music festival has announced its performer lineup, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, marking a return of large annual events to Las Vegas after cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Life is Beautiful arts and music festival announced its performer lineup on Wednesday, making a return of large annual events to Las Vegas after they were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Green Day, psychedelic music artist Tame Impala and rapper A$AP Rocky headline the list of more than 60 artists booked for the Sept. 17-19 event.

“After a year away, we’re not only excited to welcome our fans back to downtown Las Vegas, but also our partner artists, chefs, speakers, and creators of all forms,” David Oehm, the event’s chief executive, said in a statement.

Festival director Lauren DelFrago said organizers are working closely with local and state officials to ensure a safe return of live music. Early tickets sold out and general sales begin Friday.

The announcement came after the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority allocated $150,000 for Life is Beautiful among $3.5 million in marketing and sponsorships for events over the next 16 months.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the authority’s board allocated $275,000 for the Downtown Rocks concert series from May through October, $2 million for the Professional Bull Riders Association championships in November and $1 million for the U.S. Bowling Congress championship that starts in March of 2022 and lasts through July of that year.

Authority chief Steve Hill said Tuesday that plans are being made for a May opening of a $987 million expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which would be used by trade events including the big World of Concrete industry show in June.