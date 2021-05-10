BIG DAWG US Air Force Vessel dropped into Gulf as artificial reef

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Artificial reefs are the new thing, and more keep popping up in the Gulf of Mexico. Including the retired US Air Force retired vessel BIG DAWG.

The 93-foot US Air Force steel-hull water training vessel is already starting to populate marine life at its new home 104 feet below the surface. The reef can be found about 14 miles southwest of the Destin Pass.

“Our destination is unique and we’re fortunate to have the opportunity offer diverse recreation options for our citizens and visitors, through the Artificial Reef Program.” Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners Chairman Carolyn Ketchel

BIG DAWG was given to Okaloosa County in June of 2020 and has since been cleaned and cut out to be environmentally friendly underwater. It was placed in the water on May 7, 2021.

