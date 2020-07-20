Big achievement for Baldwin County High School’s Air Force JROTC

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile Baykeeper is partnering with a Braided River Brewing Co. to provide you a cold brew and a way to help the environment at the same time. They are offering a seasonal beer called "Summer Crush", and a portion of those proceeds go to help Mobile Baykeeper.

David Nelson, the owner of Braided River in Mobile, says that the brewery's name represents the Mobile Delta and all of the rivers that come together and cross paths in our area. He adds that partnering with Mobile Baykeeper was right up their alley. Nelson says, “What we want to be doing is taking beer out kayaking and on the boat and to the beach. It really matters to us to kind of support organizations that are helping make all that available and taking care of it for us.”