BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A big achievement for Baldwin County High School’s Air Force JROTC. The group won the Distinguished Unit Award for 2019-2020.

The award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.

