BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A big achievement for Baldwin County High School’s Air Force JROTC. The group won the Distinguished Unit Award for 2019-2020.
Baldwin County High School’s Air Force JROTC has earned the Distinguished Unit Award for 2019-2020.
The award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.
LATEST STORIES
- Beer and helping the environment with Braided River Brewing Co. and Mobile Baykeeper partner
- USA to resume football workouts
- Pennsylvania lawmakers look to protect farmers through funding to combat spotted lanternfly
- Small dog rescued after 3 days in drain pipe at California university
- Pet of the Week: Chipper is a chipper gal