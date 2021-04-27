Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is preparing to sign an executive order to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal contractors.

Administration officials say the order will provide a pay bump to hundreds of thousands of those workers, including nursing assistants and laborers. They say workers will become more productive as a result, so the increase should not be costly to taxpayers. The increase to be approved under Tuesday’s executive order could be dramatic for workers who earn the current minimum of $10.95 an hour. Those workers would receive a 37% pay hike, though the increase would be rolled out gradually.

