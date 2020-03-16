WASHINGTON (AP) – In their first one-on-one debate of the Democratic presidential campaign, former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders faced off Sunday night in what could be a clarifying night in the race. The two men had modest clashes, but the debate carried a mainly civil tone and a unified opposition to President Donald Trump. Biden has a strong lead in delegates needed to win the nomination heading in Tuesday’s next round of primaries in four states. And it underscored this extraordinary moment in American politics and society, as the coronavirus pandemic remakes every aspect of life in the United States.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hungary’s prime minister closes borders to foreigners amid coronavirus concerns
- Handover of Olympic flame behind closed doors
- Fairhope restaurant offering free meals to Baldwin County students
- Disney owned hotels, retail stores to close
- Biden, Sanders take part in first one-on-one debate