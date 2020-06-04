Biden plans to release proposals to save economy amid pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden is pledging to unveil a series of proposals in coming weeks aimed at reversing the economic devastation wrought by the pandemic and addressing inequalities sparking protests sweeping the country. Biden and his aides see parallels to the 2008 financial crisis, but the dynamics are more complicated today. The current crisis came from a dramatic freeze in American life that begin in March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Joblessness is at levels not seen since the Great Depression. Biden’s campaign acknowledges that simply fixing an economy in free fall will be the top priority.

