Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in Escambia County, Florida

ESCAMBIA CO., Fl. (WKRG) – A bicyclist is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night on Dog Track Road, which is right near Blue Angel Parkway, in Escambia County, Florida.

The press release also states that the vehicle was traveling north on Dog Track Road approaching Blue Angel Pkwy. The bicyclist was traveling north along the east shoulder of Dog Track Road.

For unknown reasons, the bicyclist attempted to cross over Dog Track Road just as the vehicle was passing by. Subsequently, the bicyclist entered the path of the vehicle and was struck.

The bicyclist was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital via Life Flight where she passed away as a result of her injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Neither the driver of the vehicle nor the bicyclist have been identified, and it is not known whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the accident.

LATEST STORIES: