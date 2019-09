PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A bicyclist was injured in an early morning hit-and-run at N. New Warrington Road and Elm Street.

The person was hit at about 4 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol are looking for a silver four-door Hyundai last seen on Navy Boulevard.

The condition of the cyclist is unknown but the cyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries.