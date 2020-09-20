Beta heads towards Texas, watching another disturbance in Florida





Beta continues to remain disorganized and sheared this Sunday. This means that most of the thunderstorms/strongest winds are to the NE of the center.

Right now Beta is trapped between two high pressures: one over Florida and another located over the Southern Plains. The one over the Southern Plains is forecast to weaken while the high pressure over Florida is expected to strengthen, pushing Beta west. When this happens, it will also increase Beta’s forward speed.

The forecast right now has it making landfall between Houston and Corpus Christi sometime on Monday. Beta then is expected to curve towards the north and northeast Tuesday into Wednesday becoming a remnant low pressure Wednesday and dissipate in Mississippi by the end of the week. The intensity is forecast to remain relatively unchanged until landfall in Texas due to moderate wind shear that is enough to keep the storm from strengthening, but not enough to dissipate it.

If whatever is left of Beta makes it to Alabama, it will likely just be a wave of rain.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Hurricane Teddy is heading north into the Atlantic and will not be a threat to the U.S. Wilfred is now a tropical depression and is expected to dissipate by midweek before impacting any land. Another wave in the northern Atlantic had a medium chance for development, but is heading east, away from the U.S. Finally, another area we are watching is currently situated over Florida. The National Hurricane Center is giving this a LOW chance for development both within 2 and 5 days. It could organize a little as it moves over the Gulf tonight/tomorrow, but conditions look to be unfavorable for development (high wind shear) Tuesday into Wednesday as the disturbance moves WNW at around 10 mph. Currently, this does not pose an imminent threat to the Gulf Coast, but we will keep a close eye on it and keep you updated.