Benefit planned for Foley fire victims still in hospital

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A benefit will be held later this month for a family still recovering after a fire destroyed their home in Foley two weeks ago.

Lelann Thompson was home with her two kids, Jaysin and Melissa, when the fire broke out. She was able to safely get the two small children out a window. Melissa suffered minor injuries, but Jaysin and Lelann were flown to University Hospital in Mobile.

Once in Mobile, Jaysin had to be flown to a burn unit in Galveston, Texas and he still remains there today. His dad tells us Jaysin is more responsive by the day. As for his mom, she is being monitored by doctors at University Hospital around the clock.

As of Tuesday, her brother tells WKRG News 5 she is unresponsive and has suffered two strokes. WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown will have a full update on her condition tomorrow.

A poker run will be held at Good Time Charley’s in Foley on Jan. 30. There will also be a silent auction to help raise funds for their treatment. The poker run is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Right now family members continue to ask the community for prayers.

LATEST STORIES