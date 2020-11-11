Beloved Grove Hill firefighter dies after battling COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile's Crewe of Columbus, which would have celebrated its 100th anniversary as a mystic society in 2021 has canceled their ball and parade.

The Crewe of Columbus bar far the largest and oldest organization to cancel their 2021 ball and parade. There are a lot of concerns with this cancelation and the possibility of it creating a domino effect with other organizations It's sad, it's a big tradition here so canceling one means a lot of others might be canceled, which I don't want that to happen," said Rojansa Knighton a Mobile resident.