GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Clarke County firefighters and the community are mourning the loss of Capt. Chris “Bubba Mac” McVay. Capt. McVay died Tuesday after battling COVID-19.
He was admitted to the hospital in October after contracting the virus. McVay had been a member of Grove Hill Fire Rescue for 23 years.
LATEST STORIES
- PPD: Man suffers severe arm injuries after being hit by train; officers render aid to save his life
- Report: Perine to get featured role
- Beloved Grove Hill firefighter dies after battling COVID-19
- Study says these venues have highest COVID-19 risk
- UPDATE: Missing 60-year-old Belforest man found