Bellingrath Gardens hiring Christmas light stringers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Are you someone who likes stringing Christmas lights? Bellingrath Gardens and Home needs help hanging thousands of strands of Christmas lights for their Magic Christmas in Lights Show. The organization posted on social media they are looking for someone “to assist with the installation of our 25th Anniversary show.” Applicants must be able to work nights and weekends for about 12 weeks.”

Christmas Nights in Lights runs Nov. 27 to Dec. 31. To learn more about the holiday experience, click here.

Photo: Bellingrath Gardens and Home

To learn more about the job openings, click here.

