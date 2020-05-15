Bellingrath Gardens and Home reopens today, fire continues to burn a few blocks away

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bellingrath Gardens and Home reopens today for the first time since March 8th!

They are back to their regular operating schedule from 8 am-5 pm every day. The only difference is that the Home is currently closed. This part of their phase 1 of reopening. They will have a hard closing at 5 pm and will sell last tickets at 4 pm

The Bellingrath fire started burning just a block away a few days ago. The wind has worked in their favor and pushed the brushfire northward. It is currently no threat to their landscape.

“We’ve been keeping in close contact with our friends at the Fowl River volunteer fire department and other local authorities so I’m sure they will let us know if there are any issues we need to be aware of.,” We are just really excited to welcome the public back to Bellingrath Garden’s

The Gulf Coast is under a high alert for fire risk and should always be aware of their surroundings. Our weather conditions has brought low humidity and strong winds which is contributing to the fires sparking up across the Gulf Coast.

They have all of the guidelines in place that are recommended by the state and health officials. She said they also recommend people using credit cards instead of cash.

They are excited to get the Garden’s back open as they have been upgrading the flower beds throughout the quarantine.

