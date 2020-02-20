MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In just a few days, Mardi Gras royalty will take over the Port City, and everyone will see the exquisite work of one of the royal designers. She has designed the royal regalia for decades.
Patricia Halsell Richardson, “Miss Pat,” has transformed the basement of her Mobile home into a workshop. This year, she and her team members are designing nearly 30 trains and gowns for Mardi Gras royalty. News 5 was there as she was putting the finishing touches on the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association’s King and Queen’s robes.
Miss Pat says the most satisfying part of her job is seeing her work during the Royal Coronation.
“The end when I see them walking down the runway at that Coronation. When they are stepping out and the audience is clapping. That is where it all comes together for me,” Miss Pat said.
Miss Pat also tells us what time of the day she is most productive. Look for our special What’s Working report, Thursday on WKRG News 5 at 6 p.m.
LATEST STORIES
- UT makes first 3D map of coronavirus, breakthrough in developing a vaccine
- Stories from Iwo Jima: An unbreakable code that helped secure victory in the Pacific
- Behind the ‘seams’ with one of Mobile’s top Mardi Gras designers
- Alleged kidnapping broadcast on Facebook mobilizes police in two states, but authenticity questioned
- Yellowhammer Coffee to give free drinks to officers Thursday