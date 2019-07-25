Behind the gates at the new Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo officials are prepping for a big move in just over a month. Construction is nearing completion at the new zoo site north of the Intracoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores.

We’re told the restaurant at the new zoo will open at the end of August.

“All of the exhibits we’ve got some type of water feature, waterfalls, rivers, springs. It just kind of gives all of the animals an alternative so they can get in and out of the sun and they can take a little quick dip if they want to,” the zoo staff tells us.

The current zoo will close on September 30th to the public. At that time, officials will begin transporting the animals to the new location.

The new zoo is expected to open in November.

News 5’s Blake Brown is giving us a behind the scenes look at the preps.