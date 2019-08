MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You’ve heard of Christmas in July but what about Mardi Gras in August? That’s a bit what it was like in downtown Mobile Saturday evening.

Bob’s Downtown Diner and 32 other bars and restaurants took part in Beerfest. Beer lovers bought tickets for admission that allowed them to taste beers from all 33 locations.

They were able to fill their cups with craft beers, IPAs or just plain ole Bud Light if that was more their speed. The annual event draws hundreds to downtown.