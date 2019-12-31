BCSO wants to speak with man seen on surveillance video

UPDATE: (9:40 a.m.) — Investigators say a 2016 black Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Valencia Drive on December 16. The car had an Alabama license plate, number 5AA9844. Police say the suspect seen in the surveillance photo was at the victim’s home the night of the theft.

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person seen in this surveillance video screenshot. He is wanted for questioning in an auto theft case in Lillian.

The BCSO says a 2016 black Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Valencia Drive the night of December 16, 2019. The suspect pictured, was on surveillance cameras at the victim’s residence the night of the theft.

