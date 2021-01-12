BCSO: Two women tried to smuggle drugs to an inmate at Baldwin County courthouse

Unedited press release from Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office

On January 6, 2021, a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy assigned to the Judicial Protective Services Unit was conducting a routine security check of the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette, AL, when he located a bag containing Suboxone and Xanax tablets as well as methamphetamine. Security cameras on the exterior of the courthouse captured two women placing the package near an entryway to the courthouse. Those two women were identified as Alexis Biron and Rebecca Ann Willis.

The drugs were hidden near a door that is utilized by corrections deputies to move inmates in and out of the courthouse. Our investigation revealed that the drugs were placed at this location so that a current inmate could retrieve them.

Members of the Baldwin County Drug Task Force assisted with this investigation. They were able to locate Rebecca Ann Willis and arrest her on an outstanding warrant for violating her parole conditions. She was interviewed about her role in the incident at the courthouse and subsequently charged with Attempted Distribution of a Controlled Substance as well as Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Willis destroyed evidence when investigators arrived at her residence, and she was additionally charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.

A warrant for Attempted Distribution of a Controlled Substance has been issued for Alexis Biron (27) of Brewton, Alabama. Biron was last seen in Century, Florida and may be in that area.

If you have any information about this incident or Alexis Biron’s location, please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.

