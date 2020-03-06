BCSO: Toddler killed, reportedly hit by car near Foley

FOLEY, Ala (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office received a call Friday that a toddler had been hit by a vehicle. The child was later pronounced dead at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

Deputies say it appears the child was hit near Thompson’s Trailer Park on Keller Road.

The Foley Police Department and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division are now investigating.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 5 for updates.

